HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg woman has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after failing to safely store a gun, resulting in it being taken to Frontier Middle School.

This past September, prosecutors say a student brought 58-year-old Lynora Zylinski-Sowa’s pistol onto school grounds. Another student reported this to school officials, and subsequently, Hamburg police got involved.

“The juvenile offender was found in possession of the loaded gun, an extra loaded magazine and loose rounds,” the Erie County District Attorney’s Office said.

The student, who lived with Zylinski-Sowa, was arrested without incident. His case will be adjudicated in family court.

After pleading on Thursday morning, Zylinski-Sowa was sentenced to a conditional discharge. She had to forfeit the pistol as part of her plea. Also, a judge’s order is prohibiting her from re-applying for a pistol permit for two years.