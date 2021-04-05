Hamburg woman wins $10K in food and fuel from Tops

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — One Hamburg resident will have a much easier time getting food and gas after winning the Tops Monopoly Rip It and Win It game.

“We were looking through our tickets when we got home from shopping, hoping to find gas points and there it was! We simply couldn’t believe our eyes,” said the winner, who was identified as Ruth G.

Ruth and her son redeemed her prize of $10,000 in food and fuel at the Tops store at 6150 South Park Ave. Tops says Ruth was “all smiles behind her mask.”

“I’m not a lucky person, as my granddaughter teases me about, but that day the man in line in front of us didn’t take his tickets so they ended up being with our order. It was meant to be!” Ruth says.

And she’s already started celebrating! Tops says Ruth “immediately went back and bought some delicious Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.”

Ruth also plans to donate food to a local agency in need, but Tops did not specify which one that would be.

Rip It and Win It tickets are being sold at all Tops stores through May 29. Other prizes include gift cards, free in-store products and GasPoints vouchers.