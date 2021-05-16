Hamburg’s Beatrice May Young celebrates her 100th birthday

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A family from Hamburg is celebrating an incredible milestone for its matriarch.

Beatrice May Young is turning 100-years-old. Her family marked the occasion with a car parade in her honor.

Beatrice’s son says the family called everyone they could and even put out an ad in the paper to make this party as big as they could.

Beatrice’s son John Young told us, “Her history is it that she’s gonna to bowler and card player and through that she’s met so many people and stayed in touch with those people so those are the ones she remembers but doesn’t get to see it probably hasn’t seen some of them in many years even before the pandemic so it was very important to get those individuals here.”

“Just thankful for everybody. My whole family and my friends. It’s wonderful,” added Beatrice.

Beatrice’s family says she has more than a dozen grandchildren and great-grandchildren, one of whom works here at News 4.