Hamburg’s Festival of Lights working to ease traffic congestion

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights continues this weekend but there could traffic on the roads.

On Fridays and Saturdays, the McKinley Parkway and South Park Avenue entrances will be open to help ease congestion.

When the South Park Avenue entrance is open, the Quinby Drive entrance will be closed.

The festival runs every night up until December 23 and again on December 26 through New Year’s Eve.

It costs $15 per car and you have to buy a ticket online in advance.

“That should help out neighborhood residents so they can get access to their homes easily. We’ll get them onto our property and we’re going to add an additional loop for Saturdays on our property.” Jessica Underberg, CEO, Hamburg Fairgrounds

Underberg says if you do plan to go on a Saturday, you need to be prepared for a 2 to 3-hour wait.