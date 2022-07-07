HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Hamburger Water Tower Project announced Thursday it will be relaunching its fundraising efforts to paint the tower like a hamburger following a two-year pandemic-related hiatus.

The idea was approved in December 2017 and the design was unveiled in November 2018. Fundraising will resume at BurgerFest on July 16.

The project will be hosting raffles of Buffalo Bills memorabilia at its tent and giving out Hamburger Water Tower t-shirts, signed by artist Dylan Cownie, for a $25 donation at the event. The project’s BurgerFest tent will be located near the intersection of Main Street and Buffalo Street.

Project chairwoman Chris Hannotte will be wearing a hamburger hat at the tent and collecting donations for the fundraiser.

For kids under 10, there will be a coloring contest, with the winner taking home a prize.

BurgerFest runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 16. For more information, click this link.