Hamburg’s Juicy Burger Bar told ‘burgerloos’ don’t meet COVID-19 guidelines

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– Juicy Burger Bar in the Village of Hamburg says it has had to close its outdoor igloos called “burgerloos.”

The restaurant says Erie County officials reported the outdoor structures don’t meet COVID-19 guidelines.

The restaurant opened the igloos on January 1 and workers were amazed by the community response.

They said they were advised once Hamburg enters the yellow zone, the burgerloos can reopen.

Until then, the store will continue to offer curbside pickup and urges supporting local.

View Juicy’s statement in the Facebook post below: