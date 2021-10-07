Hamburg Zittel’s Country Market sold to Busy Beaver Lawn and Garden

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hamburg’s Zittel’s Country Market has a new owner and is getting a new name, Busy Beaver Lawn and Garden.

Zittel’s first opened in 1996 on Camp Road in Hamburg before moving to its longtime home on Southwestern Blvd. A spokesperson for Busy Beaver said five generations of the Zittel family agreed on selling the market.

The new owner and namesake of the market, Busy Beaver Lawn and Garden, was founded in 2014 by Elizabeth Bonadonna with her Cheektowaga location. With the purchase of Zittel’s, Busy Beaver will now offer more products and landscaping services.

The location plans to stay open year-round.

