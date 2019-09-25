Niagara Falls man appears in court after fatal stabbing at McKinley Mall

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — 39-year-old Keith Sparks of Niagara Falls pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Niagara Falls police say they received a tip that Sparks was staying at a home on Independence Avenue.

Police were on scene until Hamburg officers could arrive, but around 10:30 p.m., Sparks walked out and surrendered himself before Hamburg police got to the scene. Niagara Falls police detained him.

He’s now being kept in a holding center until he can be transferred by Hamburg police.

These photos, shared by RobShots, were taken at the home on Independence Ave.

#BREAKING News 4 has learned Niagara Falls resident Keith Sparks is in custody in connection to this afternoon’s fatal stabbing at McKinley Mall that left a 36-year-old Buffalo woman dead. — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) September 26, 2019

38-year-old Buffalo resident Mallicia Tipps was stabbed to death inside the Sears store at the mall.

Police are continuing to search for the male suspect. They believe he knew the victim. We’ll have the latest details live on @news4buffalo. — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) September 25, 2019

When police arrived at the scene, they found the woman near the front entrance in the children’s department.

Officers attempted to give her first-aid but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hamburg police say Tipps, who family and friends identified as Sparks’ ex-girlfriend, drove to the Sears store to shop with a friend.

Police say Sparks apparently followed Tipps’ vehicle to the parking lot.

While trying to flee, police say Tipps and her friend ran into the store.

Sparks grabbed Tipps and stabbed her several times, police say.

Sears was closed for the remainder of the evening as police collected evidence.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office helicopter assisted with surveillance, according to Hamburg police.

The Woodmont Company, the parent company of the mall, commented on incident:

We are deeply saddened about the incident that occurred earlier today. The safety and security of our shoppers and mall employees is our top priority and we are working closely with the Hamburg Police Department and Sears as they investigate this matter.” Fred J. Meno, President & CEO

Sparks will be back in court on October 1 for a preliminary hearing.