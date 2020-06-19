Hilbert College unveils plan for fall semester

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hilbert College has a plan for this fall. The Hamburg school announced the modifications that will be made for the next semester on Friday afternoon.

Undergraduate classes will begin as scheduled on August 31. After that, there will be no fall break, but in-person classes will end on November 24.

At that point, online learning will commence for the rest of the semester, which ends on December 18. A small number of classes will be online only.

Graduate classes will go on as planned.

Throughout the whole semester, all student support services, offices, residence halls and dining services will stay open for student use.

“Our Franciscan educational model is what distinguishes Hilbert, and our community is working throughout the summer to preserve this during these challenging times,” Hilbert President Dr. Michael S. Brophy said in a letter to the campus community. “We will continue to place a premium on the mentor-based model that is central to the character formation experience that each Hilbert student enjoys. In addition, we will employ technological solutions that support our balanced approach to health and education.”

Here is the rest of Hilbert’s plan, as written by the school:

Campus Health and Safety – All Hilbert College community members and guests will be required to wear a mask when on campus. A consideration of necessary exceptions will be reviewed over the summer with more guidance to follow from the Comeback Task Force. – Once we all return, each community member will check-in online whenever they plan to return campus, re: their self-reported health and wellness. This will mean a daily check-in for most in our community. – When needed, alternative learning arrangements will be made for all students via technology. – Employees who are especially vulnerable to the virus can discuss alternative work arrangements with their supervisors. – All guests to campus will need to register with designated offices (specific details will be announced). – All campus signage will clearly indicate how our facilities need to be utilized during the pandemic. – There will be a gradual phase-in over the summer that enables the College to return all employees to their campus offices by August 17th at 8 am. More info on this will follow in July.​ – The College will devote the resources needed to identify and contain the virus in all settings, working in tandem with local and regional health agencies. We will set the highest bar in complying with all state and federal guidelines. Student Life – Residence halls will be open. Information on move-in for students will be provided as soon as it is available. – The library and academic services will be open and available remotely and in-person. – Our residential students and student athletes will be required to complete special training focused on preserving health and safety in the residence halls and athletic facilities. – New Student Orientation will be provided online, starting the week of July 20. Welcome Week will begin the weekend of August 29 – 30. Hilbert will offer virtual events and experiences with new students throughout the summer. More details will be forthcoming from the New Student Orientation Committee in the weeks ahead. Hilbert College

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.