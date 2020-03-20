Hilbert College will suspend all on-campus learning until summer 2020 amid COVID-19 outbreak

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–Hilbert College is extending online learning through the summer of 2020.
As a result of coronavirus, Hilbert is suspending all residential learning and on-campus programming until August 2020.
College President Dr. Michael Brophy released a statement Friday:
“It has become clear over the past week that we will not be able to complete the spring semester in the traditional residential setting that we are accustomed to at Hilbert. We will continue in an online learning environment, so students can maintain their academic progress. We recognize this is not the same interpersonal classroom environment we pride ourselves on at Hilbert, but these are, certainly, extraordinary times.”
Officials say all classes will remain online through the spring 2020 semester and out of town students who stayed in Western New York over the last week should immediately return home.
Further changes include:
- No events held on campus before August 17th. Summer classes will be held online.
- Graduation and other traditional end-of-year events are postponed and will be rescheduled in 2020-2021.
- All students will be able to complete their Spring 2020 courses with the option for Pass/Fail grades (vs. our traditional grading system). Please see https://www.hilbert.edu/academics/student-services/student-records for more information.
- All undergraduates will have until April 3rd to withdraw from a course.
- Fall 2020 class registration begins on April 1st. Please see https://www.hilbert.edu/academics/student-services/academic-advising for more information.
- All returning undergraduate students who register for Fall 2020 classes before April 15th will receive an additional $1,000 scholarship for 2020-2021.
- While students are no longer able to work on campus this semester, their jobs will be reserved for them next fall.
- Graduating residential students will receive a 46% refund of what they paid for room and board before June 15th.
- Returning residential students will have a 46% refund of what they paid toward this spring’s room and board charges applied to next year’s room and board charges, with no requirement for a housing deposit to reserve next year’s room.
- Residential students will receive information from Student Life next week about collecting their belongings.
- All undergraduate students will receive a personal phone call from the Academic Affairs team next week to address any further questions they have about this transition.