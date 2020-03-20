Hilbert College will suspend all on-campus learning until summer 2020 amid COVID-19 outbreak

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–Hilbert College is extending online learning through the summer of 2020.

As a result of coronavirus, Hilbert is suspending all residential learning and on-campus programming until August 2020.

College President Dr. Michael Brophy released a statement Friday:

“It has become clear over the past week that we will not be able to complete the spring semester in the traditional residential setting that we are accustomed to at Hilbert. We will continue in an online learning environment, so students can maintain their academic progress. We recognize this is not the same interpersonal classroom environment we pride ourselves on at Hilbert, but these are, certainly, extraordinary times.”

Officials say all classes will remain online through the spring 2020 semester and out of town students who stayed in Western New York over the last week should immediately return home.

Further changes include: