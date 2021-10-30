Hoak and Mychajliw talk their qualifications and police funding in bids for Hamburg Town supervisor

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor isn’t the only big race we’re watching this November. Democrat Randy Hoak and Republican Stefan Mychajliw are facing off to be the next Hamburg Town supervisor.

The race for Hamburg Town supervisor is on. Hoping to secure the win is Democrat Randy Hoak and Republican Stefan Mychajliw.

Hoak said his background working for AARP and as the assistant to social services director in Erie County gives him the skills he needs.

“I’ve managed bigger budgets, I’ve managed collaborative teams, I’ve been able to secure important grants to bring innovative practices to Erie county and I have a record of success and attention to detail,” Randy Hoak, running for Hamburg Town supervisor.

Mychajliw, who is currently the Erie County comptroller said he has the experience that’s needed for Hamburg Town supervisor.

“I’ve helped manage a billion-dollar budget for the taxpayers of Erie County and I can do the same in the Town of Hamburg, I’ve been a passionate passionate proponent of cutting taxes at the county level and I’ll do the same in Hamburg,” said Stefan Mychajliw, running for Hamburg Town supervisor.

But Hoak criticized Mychajliw after the county lost more than $100,000 in a scam.

“Under his leadership, his office has lost $108,000 of Erie County taxpayer money, that’s very concerning,” Hoak added.

Mychajliw said his department is not at fault and puts the blame on the Department of Public Works. The comptroller criticized his opponent saying he wants to defund the Hamburg Police because he’s part of the Working Families Party.

“I would never, ever sign my name to a party that represents radical socialists, or a party that wants to defund police,” Mychajliw told News 4.

Hoak said that’s never been his intention.

“I have said from the very beginning of my campaign, that myself and Hamburg support police we always have we have a great respect to the men and women who keep our community safe, that’s not going to change under my administration,” Hoak told us.

Both candidates say they’re feeling confident going into election day. And I caught up with a few voters casting their ballot early, who tell me what matters most to them about who’s elected.

“My most important thing for the town supervisor is for the police, I want to make sure that the police are funded,” said Ruth Kremblas, Hamburg resident.

“These people are going to govern our life basically with the property taxes and the revenue and recreational facilities stuff like this, so it’s important that you get the person you want to do what you want him to do,” added Bob Kenefic, Hamburg resident.