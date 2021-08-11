Hochul, a Hamburg CSD grad, praised by Superintendent

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 08: Kathy Hochul at the Hotel Trade Council during a reelection campaign event on September 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kathy Hochul, the current Lieutenant Governor who will soon be Governor of New York, is a native of Hamburg.

Hamburg Central School District, where Hochul graduated from in 1976, released a statement on Hochul’s transition into New York’s top leadership position.

Read it in its entirety below:

When she was inducted into the Hamburg Alumni Foundation’s Wall of Fame in 2017, Kathy Courtney Hochul credited her interest in public service to teachers and experiences at Hamburg High School. Mrs. Hochul, a 1976 Hamburg graduate who will become New York State’s first female governor, cited the Government Studies program she took as a junior as one of her inspirations, along with teachers Peter James and Jim Owen. Her commitment was also evident with her participation in the High School Girls’ Service Club, which was devoted to the needs of school and community. Then, as today, public service was her calling. ———– “We teach our young people that if you work hard, are kind and caring, and are resilient, a kid from Hamburg can do anything in life she, or he, wants to do,” said Superintendent Michael Cornell. “All of us in Hamburg congratulate Kathy Hochul for serving as a shining and tangible example of exactly that.” “The fact that she will be the first female Governor of the state of New York makes it all the more gratifying,” he added. “As Lt. Governor, Mrs. Hochul has been an advocate for women in leadership. She continues to pave the way for generations of great leaders who are women.” Hamburg Central School District

When Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation takes effect in about two weeks, Hochul will become Governor.

