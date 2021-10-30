Inaugural Traphagen’s Trail Ride 4 Brain Cancer kicks off Saturday morning benefitting Roswell Park

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new trail ride in Erie County is raising awareness for people fighting cancer.

Saturday morning is the inaugural Traphagen’s Trail Ride 4 Brain Cancer. People who take part will ride their bikes around the Village of Hamburg. It was started by Shannon Traphagen.

The ride marks a year-and-a-day from when she lost her husband to brain cancer.

“Even though brain cancer is very widely diagnosed, right now, there are between 15-20 thousand people each year in just the US that are diagnosed. It is not as widely diagnosed as something like breast cancer. And so people don’t talk about brain cancer as much as they do some of the cancers that are out there,” Shannon Traphagen said.

All the money raised will go to benefit Roswell Park.

