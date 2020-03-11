It’s a goat, it’s a dog, no, Town of Hamburg Police say that’s a deer

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–Concerned drivers have been calling Town of Hamburg Police for months now regarding the welfare of a dog, or possibly a goat, near the Ford Plant on Route 179/Route 5.

Police say this is not a goat, nor a dog, it’s a piebald deer.

The condition is genetic and not indicative of disease or malnutrition, and it occurs in approximately one in 30,000 eligible mammals, officers tell News 4.

On Facebook, Town of Hamburg Police posted, “He’s just minding his business. Enjoy the sight when you happen to spot him, but please drive safely (and no snapping, tweeting, or live streaming while operating your vehicle).”