Live Now
News 4 at 10 on CW23

It’s a goat, it’s a dog, no, Town of Hamburg Police say that’s a deer

Hamburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–Concerned drivers have been calling Town of Hamburg Police for months now regarding the welfare of a dog, or possibly a goat, near the Ford Plant on Route 179/Route 5.

Police say this is not a goat, nor a dog, it’s a piebald deer.

The condition is genetic and not indicative of disease or malnutrition, and it occurs in approximately one in 30,000 eligible mammals, officers tell News 4.

On Facebook, Town of Hamburg Police posted, “He’s just minding his business. Enjoy the sight when you happen to spot him, but please drive safely (and no snapping, tweeting, or live streaming while operating your vehicle).”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss