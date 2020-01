HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–Another step back in bringing a controversial asphalt plant to the Town of Hamburg tonight.

A judge has thrown out a lawsuit by the developers who sued the town’s planning board.

This means they’ll have to do a full environmental study in order to move forward with the project.

In a statement to News 4, Hamburg’s supervisor says the town believes this is what is best for making residents a priority.

A representative with the company says they plan to appeal the ruling.