HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A popular restaurant in Hamburg is closing its doors in less than two weeks.

Following the recent sale of its building, JuiCy Burger Bar announced on Facebook Monday night that it will be serving its last meal on December 16. The news comes after more than eight years in business.

“Recently, our building was sold and very surprisingly our lease was terminated leaving us with only 30 days to evacuate,” the restaurant wrote on social media.

JuiCy Burger Bar is located in a busy commercial area within Hamburg, at the corner of East Main and Buffalo streets. With requests for continued patronage through their final day, JuiCy thanked its customers and employees.

“We have grown together as a family, supporting each other through tough times (including a pandemic and wild snow storms), and celebrating life’s accomplishments and celebrations together. We recognize the timing of this announcement comes during the holiday season and we are doing all we can to support our employees who have become family,” they wrote.

Response from the community has been massive, with the restaurant’s Facebook post garnering hundreds of comments and shares lamenting the pending closure.

Ending their message on an optimistic note, the restaurant said “We look forward to taking JuiCy Burger Bar to the next level and coming back stronger than ever…this won’t be the last time you hear from us!”