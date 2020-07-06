KIDSPLAY program in Village of Hamburg being scaled back this summer due to COVID

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–Leaders in the Southtowns are making sure a popular summer program for kids still happens this year.

The Village of Hamburg’s KIDSPLAY program is being scaled back compared to previous years due to concerns about COVID-19.

Participants will be spread out between four sites in the village with each site limited to 25 campers.

Assemblyman Sean Ryan says our priority should be what’s best for children.

Ryan also donated 12 one-gallon jugs of hand sanitizer and 125 two-ounce hand sanitizer spray bottles to the camp.