Last Sears store in WNY to close by February 2020

This photo shows Sears department store signage, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Sears Holdings Corp. is adding a restructuring expert to its board, suggesting the ailing retailer may be preparing to take significant actions to survive or to protect its remaining assets. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– As part of purchasing all the assets of Sears Holdings Corporation in February 2019, Transformco is closing 96 Sears and Kmart stores, including the Sears located in the McKinley Mall.

Transformco says going out of business sales are expected to begin on December 2. The company will operate 182 stores nationwide following the closures.

According to Transformco, the stores will close by February 2020.

The closing of the McKinley Mall Sears marks the last store in Western New York.