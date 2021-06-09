Law Enforcement Torch Run makes their way through the streets of Hamburg for Special Olympics New York

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Runners and cyclists made their way past dozens of kids outside the Charlotte Street Elementary School Wednesday afternoon during the 35th annual The Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Several police agencies including Hamburg police, New York State Police, Homeland Security Investigations and a host of others took part to support the Special Olympics New York.

“In a normal year, law enforcement raises over $2.2 million just in New York State for local athletes. Right here in Western New York, we have over 4 thousand athletes that train and compete year round,” said Erica Rapple director of development for Special Olympics New York.

The run took place in honor of New York State troopers David Brinkerhoff and Joe Dubreville. Dubreville participated in the run until he was injured in 2012. Brinkerhoff was killed on the job in 2007.

“We have some good news. David’s daughter, who was 7 month old when he was killed, she is part of the USA Olympic team.” said David’s mother Karen Howard. “Isabella Brinkerhoff she will be going to the USA games in Orlando Florida next year.”