HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lake effect snow is going to set up right over the Southtowns again, including Hamburg. Southern Erie County was clobbered by the last storm, dumping more than six-and-a-half feet in some areas.

Just a month ago there was a “Josh Allen” amount of snow in Orchard Park and Hamburg. Most of it has melted, but towns and villages are preparing for a storm again. This time the snow is not expected to tower as high as the Bills star quarterback.

“If we get eight inches, it will be easy. If we get two and a half feet, it’s going to be more difficult,” Mayor Tom Tallman of the Village of Hamburg told News 4. “I’ve lived in the Village of Hamburg all my life. We’ve always got a lot of snow. In some ways, it’s just part of who we are. We’re tough people. Neighbors come out and help neighbors.”

The village is preparing for snowy and icy conditions, which could make for dangerous road conditions during one of the busiest weekends of the winter. It’s the last weekend to shop before Christmas. Restaurants and bars are gearing up to host Bills fans for Saturday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Hamburg is also hosting its village holiday parade Saturday at 11 a.m., which Tallman says brings in thousands of people every year. The parade was originally scheduled during the last storm, but was postponed until this weekend.

“We want to keep our roads open, so that people coming into the village to watch the game, to cheer on the Bills, have a safe way to get in. There’s parking lots. There’s a lot of things that need to get done if we get a significant amount of snow,” Mayor Tallman said.

Hamburg residents say they aren’t too worried about this storm because the last storm was much worse.

Carol Slowick was at Wegmans on McKinley Parkway buying some groceries for a neighborhood Christmas party on Sunday. She says she is hoping for a manageable storm.

“I’m hoping it’s just going to be a normal Buffalo snowstorm. That’s what I was hoping for the last time and it was a lot worse,” Slowick said.

The Bills are still set to take on the Dolphins at home meaning there will be significant traffic in the Orchard Park and Hamburg areas. Some fans are planning to watch the game from home because of the weather.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun watching them roll around in the snow out there, but hopefully the Bills beat them,” Slowick added.

Lake effect snow in December isn’t new for Hamburg and residents say they are ready for it.

“Just be careful. Be respectful of others. Take your time. Don’t rush. We’ll all get through this. We’re from Buffalo. We know what we are doing,” Eric Morano of Orchard Park said.

To follow the storm and weather forecasts, download the 4Warn weather app or visit here.