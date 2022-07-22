A lifeguard keeps watch over beachgoers at Oak Street Beach on June 03, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Want to be a lifeguard? There’s a qualifier happening next month in Hamburg.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is looking to fill positions at the following state parks:

Beaver Island

Woodlawn Beach

Evangola

Fort Niagara

The qualifier will take place on August 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hamburg High School (4111 Legion Dr.). To qualify, candidates must meet the following requirements before they’re employed as a lifeguard:

Be at least 15 years old

Provide proof of CPR training, as well as the American Red Cross 1994 Revised Lifeguard Training, including First-Aid, with a certificate for the Waterfront Module or equivalent courses

A physician’s certification of adequate physical fitness, including a minimum of 20/40 uncorrected vision

Here, and across the country, a number of pools are closed for the summer due to a shortage of lifeguards. Buffalo, for example, isn’t opening any of its nine outdoor pools. Instead, the city has extended hours at its indoor ones.

To register for the lifeguard qualifier in Hamburg, call Andrew Chouinard at (607) 333-4266 or email Andrew.Chouinard@parks.ny.gov.