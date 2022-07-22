HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Want to be a lifeguard? There’s a qualifier happening next month in Hamburg.
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is looking to fill positions at the following state parks:
- Beaver Island
- Woodlawn Beach
- Evangola
- Fort Niagara
The qualifier will take place on August 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hamburg High School (4111 Legion Dr.). To qualify, candidates must meet the following requirements before they’re employed as a lifeguard:
- Be at least 15 years old
- Provide proof of CPR training, as well as the American Red Cross 1994 Revised Lifeguard Training, including First-Aid, with a certificate for the Waterfront Module or equivalent courses
- A physician’s certification of adequate physical fitness, including a minimum of 20/40 uncorrected vision
Here, and across the country, a number of pools are closed for the summer due to a shortage of lifeguards. Buffalo, for example, isn’t opening any of its nine outdoor pools. Instead, the city has extended hours at its indoor ones.
To register for the lifeguard qualifier in Hamburg, call Andrew Chouinard at (607) 333-4266 or email Andrew.Chouinard@parks.ny.gov.
