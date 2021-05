HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new luxury apartment complex is now up and running in Hamburg.

The Oaks at South Park is on the same plot of land where the old Immaculata Academy once stood. The school closed five years ago after emotional students and teachers bid the school goodbye.

The new complex features an open campus with a couple of common areas and The Oaks also reused Immaculata Academy’s gym.

Apartments are now available if you’re looking for a new place to call home.