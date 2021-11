HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man robbed and assaulted outside Four Aces Bar & Grill on Monday evening has died, according to Town of Hamburg Police.

Hamburg Police say John E. Rados Sr. died from his injuries at the hospital after being taken there Tuesday.

Police also announced the arrest of William Giambelluca of Hamburg in the incident. Giambelluca is charged with felony murder and is in the custody of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office after his arraignment by Hamburg Tow Justice Carl Morgan.