Man charged with fatally stabbing ex at McKinley Mall indicted on murder charge

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man charged with fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend at the McKinley Mall has been indicted on one count of second-degree murder.

Mallicia Tipps, 38, was killed on the afternoon of September 25.

Niagara Falls resident Keith Sparks, 44, was accused of attacking Tipps inside the Sears store at the mall. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that Tipps had gone to the mall to shop with a friend, and that it appears Sparks had followed her there.

Sparks will be back in court on December 4 for a pre-trial conference.

If he is convicted of murder, Sparks could spend 25 years to life in prison.