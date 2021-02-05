Mark Poloncarz calls on Hamburg IDA to reject tax incentives for Amazon Warehouse project

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he’s on-board for the Amazon Warehouse in Hamburg.

But he doesn’t support everything about the project.

Mark Poloncarz writes in a letter that the company should not receive millions in tax breaks.

Poloncarz says Amazon did not receive any tax incentives for its warehouses in Lancaster or Tonawanda.

Officials in Hamburg say the tax breaks will play a big role in the company’s decision to move forward.

“As Amazon has stated in their application, incentives are a big factor in their site selection process. and most specifically for Hamburg, incentives are part of the overall decision as to whether or not they will execute this project.” Sean Doyle, Executive Director, Hamburg Industrial Development Agency

There’s going to be a public hearing about the tax incentives next week.

It’s going to be held on Wednesday February 10 at 6 p.m. at the Hamburg Town Hall.

People can also participate through Zoom.