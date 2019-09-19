Meeting over proposed asphalt plant draws a full house

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a packed house at last night’s planning commission meeting in Hamburg.

The meeting was about a newly proposed asphalt plant there.

For weeks, many people have spoken out against bringing the plant to the town, including the town supervisor.

Residents have concerns about potential odors, and even chemicals, coming from the plant.

The law firm Barclay Damon represents AL Asphalt. They shared more details about the plan and their studies into those concerns.

Corey Auerbach, with Barclay Damon, says “The use is expressly permitted in the zoning district where the property is located. The DEC has already determined that a facility this size will not cause a potentially significant environmental impact. And we think we’ve demonstrated through various studies that we meet the four applicable standards in the Town of Hamburg to entitle for a site plan approval.”

The next meeting is set for next month.