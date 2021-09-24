Moe’s Southwest Grill fans line up for Hamburg grand opening and chance to get free burritos for a year

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new Moe’s Southwest Grill location opened in Hamburg Friday morning and it’s already guaranteed some repeat customers.

Mexican food fans were lined up around the restaurant ahead of the 11 a.m. grand opening.

Moe’s said the first 50 customers would receive free burritos every week for a year.

There will also be another opportunity for some free food.

“Any customer that comes in, downloads our app, uses our app at our Hamburg location, between now and 10/31 Halloween, I’m giving away, 50 more people are gonna get free burritos for a year,” said Reed Styers, owner/VP of operations, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Buffalo.

Moe’s now has eight locations in the Buffalo area.