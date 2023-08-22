HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26-year-old Casey Nolder lost her life Sunday night at the busy intersection at South Park Avenue and Scranton Road. Her family and friends are now remembering her as a ray of light.

Barbara Reese said her daughter Casey Nolder just finished her last shift at the Erie County Fair that night. Like so many times before, Nolder hopped on her electric scooter and headed to a friend’s house.

“Even when I got there and I knew, I still didn’t believe it,” Reese told News 4. “I just laid there and held her in my arms until her body went cold.”

Resse said her daughter was bumped off her scooter at that intersection.

“When she didn’t show up on time she checked the GPS and found that she was still at the corner of South Park and Scranton,” said Reese.

She told us around 10:20 p.m. a separate vehicle traveling south ran her daughter over.

A memorial has taken shape at the intersection — flowers climbing the street signs.

Megan Jardine is a former classmate of Nolder.

“It’s hard to put into words she was only 26,” said Jardine. “She was so young.”

“I just wish everybody would slow down and watch,” added Jardine. “Because this all could have been prevented if people were paying attention.”

Nolder’s mother told us her daughter worked for years at the Wendy’s restaurant on Camp Road in Hamburg.

She said the 26-year-old was a caring person who could light up a room.

“I was just floored by the amount of people who witnessed the accident,” Reese said. “Saw what happened, and shared their love and their support. I’ve reached out to the woman who was there for my daughter and held her hand and caressed her hair during her final moments. I hope to be able to meet her.”

Reese said Nolder’s organs are being donated.

She told us it’s always been in her daughter’s character to help others.

Town of Hamburg Police told News 4, no charges have been filed and the incident remains under investigation. Meanwhile, neighbors we spoke with believe it may be time for a traffic signal at the intersection.