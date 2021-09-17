HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the biggest local consignment sales is happening now through Sunday.
Mothertime Marketplace kicked off Friday morning at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. There, you can find books, games, puzzles and even home décor for a fraction of their retail price.
It runs Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Latest Posts
- Sweet story: grandmother writes children’s book to help granddaughter after losing legs
- Mothertime Marketplace begins at the Hamburg Fairgrounds
- $2.3 million in federal funds designated for new museum, park improvements in Cheektowaga
- Gabby Petito disappearance: Timeline of road trip with boyfriend, search
- Gov. Hochul signs parole reform bill into law amid Rikers crisis