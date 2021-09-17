Mothertime Marketplace begins at the Hamburg Fairgrounds

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the biggest local consignment sales is happening now through Sunday.

Mothertime Marketplace kicked off Friday morning at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. There, you can find books, games, puzzles and even home décor for a fraction of their retail price.

It runs Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

