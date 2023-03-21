HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mothertime Marketplace is coming back to Western New York this weekend, popping up at the Hamburg Fairgrounds from March 23 through 26.

Located inside the fairgrounds’ Grange Building (5600 McKinley Parkway), shoppers at the huge consignment event will be able to find clothing, toys, books and more for babies and children.

The semi-annual event advertises items at 50-80% less than retail prices.

A ticket is required for the private pre-sale on Thursday. On the following three days, the event begins at 10 a.m. It ends at 7 p.m. on Friday, 3 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Parking for the event is free.