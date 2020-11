HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– The seat isn’t even cold yet, but a big name appears to be eyeing the Supervisor position in the Town of Hamburg.

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw says he is considering running for the seat next year.

A spokesperson for Mychajliw says he is going to take some time to reflect with his family on the decision.