HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following customer calls overnight and early Saturday morning reporting an odor of gas, National Fuel crews have investigated the odor and resolved the issue.

Between 8 and 9 a.m. Saturday, it was discovered that odorant pumps from a nearby compressor station were pumping twice the level of mercaptan — the rotten eggs odor added to natural gas to ease in detection of a leak — into the gas system, according to a National Fuel representative.

The system has reportedly been adjusted and odor levels are beginning to stabilize.

National Fuel thanked its customers for assistance in reporting the smell and apologized for the inconvenience. The company also requested that anyone smelling the mercaptan odor in or around their homes report it to 1 (800) 444-3130 so a field service representative can monitor the situation.