HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Police in Hamburg are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Friday night on Lake Avenue, bringing up questions surrounding safety in that area.

“This is not just a Hamburg problem. 64 people die every year in Erie and Niagara counties in motor vehicle crashes. 25% of those deaths are pedestrians or bicyclists. This is a public health issue, and it is time for us as a community to step up and make sure that these folks are safe,” said Hamburg Town Supervisor Randy Hoak.

Hoak said that he was “heartbroken to hear the terrible news and feels for the Hamburg community who have lost good friends and neighbors over the years.”



Adding that this is the “third fatality that has occurred on Lake Avenue in the last 4 years alone,” a problem that he says needs an immediate solution.

“We brought together a group under the leadership of Hamburg Moves, to do a road safety audit. While those results aren’t finalized yet, we do have a draft report for active mobility plan throughout Hamburg,” Hoak continued.

One resident we spoke with said she knew the victim and had concerns about them walking outside at night.

“There are no safety measures in place other than the crosswalk. So, I would like to see this gone and a regular light with a crosswalk, like down the street,” said Michelle McCarthy.

“We’ve looked at things like a reduction in lanes, and a pedestrian relief island, so folks aren’t crossing over three or four lanes of traffic,” added Hoak.

“We just get so used to our routines and we’re not paying attention as much and then when we go by these things, we don’t even see them anymore. So, as a driver, it’s your responsibility not to hit the pedestrians,” concluded resident Sherry Martinez.

The police did not release any other details about the victim at this time, but they do say the person that was behind the wheel is cooperating.

The HPD also ask that anyone who has information or witnessed the incident to call the Hamburg police at 716-648-5111.