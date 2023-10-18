HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hamburg is getting a new Taco Bell. It’s opening Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. and the first 50 customers will get a certificate for free tacos, weekly, for a year.

“We are excited to open another new Taco Bell in the Buffalo metro area – one of our fastest-growing markets,” KBP Bells Brand President Heather Neary said. “Whether you’re coming in for breakfast, lunch or to satisfy your late-night hunger, Taco Bell has a variety of crave-able menu items.”

KBP Brands says this is the eighth Taco Bell in the greater Buffalo area. Another restaurant is set to open in Cheektowaga before the end of the month.

The new Hamburg store will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. It’s expected to bring roughly 50 new jobs to the community.