BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local nonprofit 26 Shirts has a new design out to benefit a local 6th-grade teacher at Frontier Central School District.
Christine Gust was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer this past summer. After going through chemotherapy, she found out she was cancer-free in December
$8 from every purchase of 26 Shirts’ newest design, which Toys ‘R’ Us fans may recognize, will be donated to Gust.
It’s available through March 19 and can be purchased here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.