BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local nonprofit 26 Shirts has a new design out to benefit a local 6th-grade teacher at Frontier Central School District.

Christine Gust was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer this past summer. After going through chemotherapy, she found out she was cancer-free in December

$8 from every purchase of 26 Shirts’ newest design, which Toys ‘R’ Us fans may recognize, will be donated to Gust.

It’s available through March 19 and can be purchased here.