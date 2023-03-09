HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fifth-grade teacher at Pinehurst Elementary School has been named the NHL’s Most Valuable Teacher.

Nicholas Penberthy was one of 20 teachers across the country to receive the nomination. For winning, he gets $10,000 to be used for sustainable resources at his school.

The idea Penberthy has in mind for the money is to replace a water fountain, so that students can fill their water bottles without walking too far.

