HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fifth-grade teacher at Pinehurst Elementary School has been named the NHL’s Most Valuable Teacher.
Nicholas Penberthy was one of 20 teachers across the country to receive the nomination. For winning, he gets $10,000 to be used for sustainable resources at his school.
The idea Penberthy has in mind for the money is to replace a water fountain, so that students can fill their water bottles without walking too far.
Thursday morning on Wake Up!, News 4 spoke with Penberthy about the honor. Watch the interview in the video below, where he told us how he found out he won:
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.