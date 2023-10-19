HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — No credible threat was found by police after a student at Frontier Middle School allegedly referenced bringing a gun to the school in a social media conversation, school officials said in a memo to families and staff obtained by News 4.

A screenshot of a Snapchat conversation was shared with Frontier administration Wednesday night, in which a student allegedly stated they owned a gun and was going to bring it to school, according to officials.

The Hamburg Police Department was then notified of the potential threat, and they conducted a “thorough investigation” that involved home visits and threat assessments for the Frontier Middle School individuals involved. Police found no credible threat and determined that the screenshot of the conversation was taken out of context, with no intent for harm.

“The safety of our students and staff is of utmost importance,” the memo said.