HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The non-profit adaptive ice skating organization, Gliding Stars, uses the sport for physical, mental and emotional growth of people with disabilities. Gliding Stars allows people of all ages, as early as 18 months, to senior citizens, who have disabilities, to develop ice skating skills in a regular program of instruction.

The idea is to increase personal growth. You don’t have to have a disability to take part in the instructional program. Gliding Stars brings people with and without disabilities together in a team-oriented, helping environment. The motivational program closes with an end-of-the season performance in March at the Northtown Center.

Skating sessions at the Hamburg rink are Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and at Hyde Park Sundays from 4:30-6 p.m.

Gliding Stars is always looking for volunteers of all skating levels during both weekly sessions. For more information regarding this season’s rink schedules and how to become involved in the Gliding Stars Western New York Chapter, click/tap here or call (716) 608-8345.