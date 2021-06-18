NYS to host virtual surplus auction for vehicles in Hamburg Tuesday

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State is auctioning off a surplus off vehicles on Tuesday online.

The auction goes live at 9:30 a.m. online, according to the New York State Office of General Services.

Property going up on the auction block include surplus vehicles, highway equipment and miscellaneous property. If you need details on specific items and terms of sale, click here or call (518) 457-6335.

Tor register for the auction, click here.