NYSP looking for missing 15-year-old girl

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are looking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Julianne Lanzieri was last seen Friday between 8 and 9 p.m. in the area of Boston Valley Elementary School.

According to officials, it’s believed Lanzieri rode her blue mountain bike to an unknown location.

The girl is white with brown hair, brown eyes, 5’4″, and weighs 120 lbs.

Police tell News 4 she was last seen wearing black leggings, a black crop top with a blue shirt underneath, white Vans shoes, and possibly a hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 585-344-6200.