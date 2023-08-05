HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lakeview Road in Hamburg was closed for a portion of Saturday afternoon after police say there was a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck. One person was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash, police confirmed.

Hamburg resident Nickolas Hoffman, who lives down the road from where the accident took place, told News 4 he saw the aftermath of the crash. Hoffman said residents who live on Lakeview Road have been pleading with the town to lower the speed limit there from 45 mph to 35.

“You don’t even want to go out to your mailbox,” Hoffman said. “It’s scary to go out to your mailbox.”

Hoffman said when he took his concerns to the Town of Hamburg, he was told the road is under the control of Erie County, and that county officials would deal with the issue. He says he has yet to hear back from the county.

“It’s just a matter of time before somebody gets hit walking to the side of the road,” Hoffman said. “It’s just too fast.”