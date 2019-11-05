Opponents of proposed asphalt in Hamburg celebrate after town planning board’s decision

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–The town planning board voted that the proposed asphalt plant needs to undergo a more expansive environmental study before it can move forward.

Many Hamburg residents have said they are against the plant coming to Camp Road, believing it would harm the air quality in that neighborhood.

Opponents celebrated after the planning board made its decision. They consider it to be a win for their case.

The company behind the plant is suing the planning board, accusing them of dragging their feet in approving this development.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz chimed in on Twitter following the decision: