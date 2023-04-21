HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Over 2,500 people are without power in Hamburg as of 10:15 p.m. Friday, according to a NYSEG outage map.
News 4 has reached out to NYSEG on a cause for the outage and has yet to hear back.
According to the map, a crew has been assigned to the incident and the estimated restoration time is 12:40 a.m.
Hamburg police have confirmed that there was an accident in the area, but it’s unclear if it is related to the outage.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.