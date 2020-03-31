Owner of Yankee BBQ says virus is impacting business “extremely profoundly”

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The interview began innocuously enough, or so it seemed. How are you doing right now?

“That’s a loaded question,” Bryan Nagy, owner of Yankee BBQ on Woodlawn replied by phone on Monday.

Countless owners of restaurants, clubs and bars might say the same these days. How are they doing? Well, they’ve had to shut their doors due to the coronavirus. They’re laying off employees, worrying about how they’ll be able to pay bills and make ends meet, wondering how long it will be before life returns to normal in Buffalo.

OK, we’ll rephrase that. So how is the virus affecting you?



“Extremely profoundly,” Nagy said. “We shut down last week completely, the week it all hit. When they shut down being able to have guests in the dining room, our business went right down the tubes.”



Nagy offered takeout the first week, but barely anyone showed up. Yankee BBQ specializes in brisket. He had to give two away to his workers. ‘Here, divide it up and take it home,’ he said, ‘so it doesn’t go to waste.

““We sat for hours and nobody even came down,” he said. “People initially got super scared to move around or do anything.”





Nagy was scared, too. Sure, it’s difficult for any establishment. But think how hard it must be for someone who had opened his business barely three months earlier.

Yankee BBQ is the realization of a man’s dream, one that had been forming in Nagy’s mind for close to five years and came into being in November, when he finally began serving his Texas Style barbecue at 3375 Lake Shore Road, in the small building that was formerly Route 5 Seafood.

Five years ago, Nagy was a construction worker. Pile-driver, to be specific. He loved his work, too, and had worked his way up to foreman. But one day, while working on a job at the Solar City site, his right leg fell into a snow-covered hole up to his crotch, ripping up his left knee.

“I’ve had a couple of surgeries on it, because I screwed up the cartilage underneath the kneecap,” he said.



It was one endless siege of doctors, worker’s compensation battles and idleness. One pursuit that sustained him was cooking, a personal passion for years. One Christmas, his wife Karen bought him a smoker. He would cook barbecue for family and friends, who were duly impressed.

He would ask if they liked his cooking enough to pay for it and they said they would. The dream began to formulate in his head. Doing heavy construction was out because of the knee, which was so damaged that Karen had to mow the lawn.

“I decided to kind of change my life and reinvent myself,” Nagy said. “It was like, ‘Gee, what are we going to do now? I sat down and talked to my wife about it. I said, ‘Let’s try this. What do you think?’”



“Do it,” Karen said.

Bryan didn’t mess around. He did his research, traveling the country to visit half a dozen of the top barbecue joints, from the big-name places to the little guys. One of the most renowned is Franklin Barbecue in Austin, Texas, where people start lining up at 7 a.m., four hours before it opens.

He showed up at 6:45. He was third in line. He meant business. At 45, he was going into the restaurant business.

“Yeah, he did some homework,” said Sean McAndrews, who is Nagy’s right-hand man at Yankee BBQ. “He saw them lining up at the door at 7 in the morning. That was his dream.

“He put a lot of time and money in to figure out what he wanted to do, and he did it the right way, and I’m so happy to be a part of that.”

Nagy found McAndrews, a 35-year-old South Buffalo native, when he was handing out fliers at the local Kwik Fill. McAndrews’ wife was behind the counter and said he husband knew a thing or two about cooking barbecue.

“I sent him an email, he emailed me back the next day and told me to come in,” McAndrews said. “We sat there for an hour and a half, just talking about how he started smoking, how I started smoking, what’s the tricks of the trade.”

They hit it off right away. So did Yankee BBQ, which opened in November and soon was the talk of the food world. Andrew Galarneau, the esteemed food writer for The Buffalo News, showed up in December and raved about the ribs, brisket and cheesy pulled pork potato gratin.

Saturdays became Bryan’s biggest days. In time, there was a line that ran out the door, just like at Franklin’s in Austin.

“As people started hearing about us, you could see the line get a little bigger, then a little bigger and a little bigger,” Nagy recalled. “We’d sell out of food earlier. We were killing it. It was awesome.”



Then, two weeks ago, the killing edict came down from the state. No non-essential business. Suddenly, they went from long lines to no lines. Nagy had to lay off his staff. He had two full-timers (including a Shawn, which makes for some confusion and laughs at the restaurant).

“You can summarize it on one word,” Nagy said. “It sucks. Also, I guess we’re a little scared now. It’s kind of the same feeling when I got hurt originally. We were scared because I was making a good living and it’s ‘What’s going to happen now?’

“I’m nervous about the whole situation. I feel horrible about having to lay my employees off. I’m scared for their families. They’re all great people. I was just about to hire somebody else, because we were starting to get so busy and getting catering gigs.”

Nagy said the pandemic destroyed his basic business model. But he heard good things about the Curbside Hamburg venture, in which village restaurants collaborated on curb-side pickup business to get through the crisis. So he decided to give in another shot last week.

“We opened up this past Saturday and started doing the takeout meals,” he said. “After that initial shock, people are venturing out. Saturday was decent, but about one-third of what we’d normally do. We totally had to change our business model. “



Instead of offering the whole menu, in the grand tradition of barbecue joints, they went to a specific, slimmed-down takeout menu, which was more practical.

“It was good for us Saturday,” McAndrews said, “so we did it Sunday as well for our rib dinner. We went through two and a half cases of ribs yesterday. So this might be our little niche as this is going on, pre-made meals.

“But at the end of the day, you’re not getting your 50 hours or 40 hours you’re used to. The last two days, I worked maybe 10 hours total. I know I haven’t been used to that ever in my life as a working man, I’ll put it that way.”

It’s a tough time for the working man in America. A lot of dreams have been put on hold: The guy who opened a golf course; the high school basketball coach whose first trip to a state championship was dashed; the musician whose first big gig at a local club had to be postponed.

But it’s belief and perseverance that brought all these little dreams to life in the first place, and you have to think that they’ll eventually come out the other side. At some point, games will be played, jobs resumed, restaurants re-opened fully.

For now, Nagy will open for takeout four days a week. He’ll spend more time at home with Karen, who is off work from her job with a civil engineering firm, and daughter, Corinne, 15, a clarinetist whose high school band has been playing together over social media. Life goes on.

“Absolutely,” Nagy said. “We’re going to make it.”