Pedestrian dies after she was hit by vehicle in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Blasdell woman died after she was hit by a vehicle Friday evening and found by police unresponsive alongside the roadway.

The victim is Marguerite O’Neil, according to Town of Hamburg Police.

Police said that officers responded to Lake Avenue, east of South Park Avenue, after 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said that life-saving measures were attempted at the scene and en route to the hospital, but O’Neil was pronounced dead there.

She was 66 years old.

Police said that the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators.