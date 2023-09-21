BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year staple in Hamburg is closing.

Peg’s Place, the popular breakfast spot on Lake Shore road, made the announcement on social media on Thursday.

They said on their Facebook page that the decision came after assessing repairs that needed to be done on the building. They had closed temporarily earlier this month for the fixes to be made.

“After assessing the repairs that would be required to continue to operate to our standards and the way we have for the last 20 years, we have come to this difficult conclusion,” the restaurant said.

Any gift cards can be swapped out for gift cards for Johnson’s Landing, which the owners also own, or they can be bought back. Already-scheduled catering events will also be honored.