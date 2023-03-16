BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Hamburg girls varsity basketball team fell to Canandaigua Academy Saturday during the Far West Regional game here at Buffalo State University.

That season-ending game has many upset because one point resulting from a free throw wasn’t recorded for the Bulldogs.

During the third quarter, Hamburg’s Clara Strack sunk a free throw, putting the score at 27-25 Canandaigua.

Game video shows the Hamburg point was recorded on TV. But that point wasn’t put on the scoreboard by the official scorekeeper.

In a statement to News 4, Hamburg schools say the Bulldogs’ bookkeeper noticed the error. He brought it to the attention of the official bookkeeper and officials the moment it happened.

Hamburg wasn’t awarded the point.

Superintendent Michael Cornell says he wishes the bookkeeper would’ve been “open to a more complete conversation to resolve the discrepancy.”

Meghan Kruszka is a senior on Hamburg’s team.

“It is frustrating because it’s not like we’re complaining about a call,” she said. “We’re complaining about the facts. At this point, we know nothing can get turned around, but we want Section VI to come out and be truthful that they made a mistake — take ownership.”

Canandaigua Academy ultimately won the game 53-47, advancing to the state final four.

News 4 reached out to Section VI for comment on this story, but has not heard back.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association tells us video replay cannot be used unless it’s a state championship final.