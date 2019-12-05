Live Now
Police agencies clean up Woodlawn Beach ahead of Polar Plunge

Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–Several police agencies braved the cold weather and water to clean up Woodlawn Beach.

They’re getting it ready for the 13th annual Polar Plunge. It raises money for Special Olympics New York.

Crews cleared out debris from the beach and water to make sure it’s safe for plungers.

They tell News 4 clean-up was much easier this winter compared to years past.

Last winter, 10,000 people plunged into cold waters around our state, raising more than $1.5 million.

The first-ever super plunge kicks off Friday followed by the Buffalo Polar Plunge on Saturday.

