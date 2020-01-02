Police, Hamburg school officials investigate threatening social media post

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hamburg school officials say a student who made a threatening social media post poses no threat to safety.

Officials say the post had threatening images and wording. They say the student behind the post goes to Hamburg Middle School.

“This afternoon, the Hamburg Village Police received a report of a social media post by a Hamburg Middle School student. The post had threatening images and wording. The Hamburg Village Police conducted a thorough investigation and determined that the student who authored the post poses no credible threat to the school, the students or the staff. We hope everyone enjoyed the holidays with family and friends, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back for a great day of school tomorrow.” Hamburg CSD Superintendent Michael Cornell

Police investigated this case, school officials say.

Students in the district returned to class from their holiday break on Thursday.