Proposals are being sought for a new mural in the Village of Hamburg

Hamburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Attention artists – Arts Services Inc. is looking for proposals for an outdoor public art project in Hamburg.

ASI, on behalf of Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera, is looking for a mural at 136 Evans St. that marks the entryway to the Village of Hamburg and marks the pathway toward Legion Field.

“Our goal is to create a mural that will serve as a doorway, both literally and figuratively, into the Hamburg community — one that will showcase the individuality and distinctiveness of the village, and will use creative imagery to capture its essence,” said Rivera.

The deadline to submit is no later than 5 p.m. on March 4. A commission of up to $12,000 is available the selected artist to create and install their work.

Proposals should be sent in PDF form to info@asiwny.org with the subject line ‘136 Evans Street Hamburg NY Proposal’.

Click here for more information.

Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WNY Olympians tracker: Schedule, results & more

Trending Now