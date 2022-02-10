Proposals are being sought for a new mural in the Village of Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Attention artists – Arts Services Inc. is looking for proposals for an outdoor public art project in Hamburg.

ASI, on behalf of Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera, is looking for a mural at 136 Evans St. that marks the entryway to the Village of Hamburg and marks the pathway toward Legion Field.

“Our goal is to create a mural that will serve as a doorway, both literally and figuratively, into the Hamburg community — one that will showcase the individuality and distinctiveness of the village, and will use creative imagery to capture its essence,” said Rivera.

The deadline to submit is no later than 5 p.m. on March 4. A commission of up to $12,000 is available the selected artist to create and install their work.

Proposals should be sent in PDF form to info@asiwny.org with the subject line ‘136 Evans Street Hamburg NY Proposal’.

